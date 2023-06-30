William Blair Begins Coverage on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

