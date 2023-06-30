William Marsh Rice University Invests $2.12 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Confluent comprises approximately 1.4% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,755,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,235,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $241,396.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 452,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,034,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $241,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 452,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,034,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.20. 502,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,574. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

