Windsor Group LTD Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,322,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.84. The company has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.