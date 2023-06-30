WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 336.8% in June

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 336.8% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $229.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $46.89.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

