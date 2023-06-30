WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 336.8% in June

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 336.8% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $229.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $46.89.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
