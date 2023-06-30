World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

World Kinect Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WKC stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. World Kinect has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.27.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that World Kinect will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

