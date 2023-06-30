Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) PT Raised to $68.00

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

