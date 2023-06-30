WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

WPP Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of WPP opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WPP by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.