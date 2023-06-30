Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Trading Down 2.9%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Up 12.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

