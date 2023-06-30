XYO Market Cap Tops $45.88 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and $314,332.02 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.48 or 1.00123430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00360068 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $230,488.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

