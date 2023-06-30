XYO Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $45.85 million and $398,507.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,416.85 or 0.99984304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00360068 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $230,488.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.