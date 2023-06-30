Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.