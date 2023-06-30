Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
