Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Maintains Rating at 22nd Century Group

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 183,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,902. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 78.3% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $24,653,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

