Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $5,131,336. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

