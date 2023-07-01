13,185 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNN. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 2.6 %

Smith & Nephew Profile

SNN opened at $32.24 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.