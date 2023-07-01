1,343 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 358,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $229.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

