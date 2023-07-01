13,700 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASX. HSBC downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

