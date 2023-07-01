16,986 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Acquired by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 0.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.41% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,826,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,327,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of DFSE opened at $30.44 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

