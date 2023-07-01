1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares Up 14.2%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.40. 255,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 185,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
1847 Stock Down 6.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95.
1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 1847 had a negative return on equity of 453.02% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 1847
1847 Company Profile
1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 1847
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.