1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares Up 14.2%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.40. 255,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 185,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95.

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 1847 had a negative return on equity of 453.02% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Holdings LLC ( OTCMKTS:EFSH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of 1847 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

