32,331 Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,781,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

PPH stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $80.62.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

