32,860 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,527,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,709. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

