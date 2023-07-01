336 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $867.43. 2,314,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

