3,500 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Aptiv by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $102.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

