42-coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $34,760.71 or 1.13744092 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $408.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.00344195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003255 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

