42,028 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,028 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $918,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,435.00.

BHP stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

