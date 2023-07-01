58,146 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,546,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 101,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

