6,510 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.30 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,472 shares of company stock worth $33,508,858. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.