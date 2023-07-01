815 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.48. 1,282,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $304.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

