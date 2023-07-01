8,595 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

