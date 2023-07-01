AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) vs. Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Financial Analysis

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) and Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AB Volvo (publ) and Sinotruk (Hong Kong), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sinotruk (Hong Kong) 0 1 1 0 2.50

AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $192.67, indicating a potential upside of 830.76%. Given AB Volvo (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AB Volvo (publ) is more favorable than Sinotruk (Hong Kong).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 7.76% 22.86% 6.17% Sinotruk (Hong Kong) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $46.96 billion 0.90 $3.24 billion $1.83 11.31 Sinotruk (Hong Kong) N/A N/A N/A $7.24 12.16

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Sinotruk (Hong Kong). AB Volvo (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinotruk (Hong Kong), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AB Volvo (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sinotruk (Hong Kong) pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AB Volvo (publ) pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinotruk (Hong Kong) pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Sinotruk (Hong Kong) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders and excavators. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks, buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance. It offers specialty vehicles; industrial and construction machinery engines; HDT and LDT engines; and HDT key assemblies; parts and components, such as gearboxes and various types of casting and forging, as well as cabins, axles, and steel frames. The company also provides axle and transmission parts and truck refitting services; deposit taking, borrowings, bank bills discounting, auto and supply chain financing, issue of bills, entrusted loans and investment, and customer credit services; loans; and consultation and strategic planning services. In addition, it imports and exports trucks and spare parts; manufactures and reproduces engines; and researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicles. The company serves infrastructure, construction, container transportation, logistics, mining, steel, chemical, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Jinan, China. Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited is a subsidiary of China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited.

