Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Down 74.6% in June

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

