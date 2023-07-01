Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 495.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

