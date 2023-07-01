Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 5.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMD traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,378,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,192,576. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

