AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Up 1.4%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.44. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

