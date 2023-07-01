Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

