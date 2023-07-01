AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.10% of AerCap worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 105.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.