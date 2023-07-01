Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $180.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.3 %

AMG opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.