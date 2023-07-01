Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,034 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $54,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.25. 2,487,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,758. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

