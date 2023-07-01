Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Up 87.5% in June

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.77. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,716,000 after buying an additional 190,746 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 492,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,468,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 182,951 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

