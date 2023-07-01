Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 505,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.94. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.