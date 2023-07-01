Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,133,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 7,881,175 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

