Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.69 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $908.55 million and approximately $44.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,549,488 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.