Algorand Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.79 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $907.12 million and approximately $53.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,549,950 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

