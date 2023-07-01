Algorand Price Reaches $0.12 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Algorand has a total market cap of $918.64 million and $41.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,549,375 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

