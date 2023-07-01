Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,020,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,191,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,404,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

