Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Shares Down 16.7%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

