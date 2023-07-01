Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.12) to GBX 500 ($6.36) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 530 ($6.74) to GBX 580 ($7.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON AFM opened at GBX 392.50 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £473.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,616.67 and a beta of 1.22. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 350 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 508 ($6.46).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Increases Dividend

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $3.70. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,333.33%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

