Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.