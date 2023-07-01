Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target Raised to GBX 155

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Alphawave IP Group stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.91.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
