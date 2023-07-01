Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,595. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

