Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ambow Education Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,595. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
About Ambow Education
