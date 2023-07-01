American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,908,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Stock Performance

American Premium Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get American Premium Mining alerts:

About American Premium Mining

(Free Report)

Read More

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.